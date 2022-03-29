ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, OH

Bloom-Carroll’s Dozer named second team All-Ohio by OPSWA

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS — The All-Ohio boys’ basketball teams were announced Monday and Tuesday by a statewide media panel with a total of four area players being named, led by Bloom-Carroll senior Evan Dozer, who was selected second team All-Ohio in Division II.

The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

This marks the second year in a row Dozer has earned All-Ohio honors.

The 6-foot-2 Dozer was not only a proven scorer, but he did so much more, as far as being a big-time rebounder, ball-handler, and passer, as well as the Bulldogs’ top defender. However, he was at his best when Bloom-Carroll needed him the most.

On several occasions when the Bulldogs’ offense was sputtering, Dozer would just flat-out take over the game, including a pair of games when he scored 16 and 18 points in the third quarter, alone.

Dozer, who scored his 1,000th career point this season, scored 584 points this season and averaged 22.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He was efficient, shooting 53 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range and went 100-for-122 (82 percent) from the free throw line. He also finished with 67 assists and 61 steals.

Dozer, who was the Eagle-Gazette Player of the Year the last two seasons, was also named Mid-State League-Buckeye Division and District 11 Coaches Association Player of the Year, as well as being named first team Division II All-Central District.

He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 14-0 MSL-Buckeye Division championship and a 23-3 overall record, which included a Central District Division II district runner-up finish.

Also, in Division II, Bloom-Carroll senior Jared Rose was named to the honorable mention team All-Ohio. Fairfield Union's Ted Harrah, a junior, was also honorable mention All-Ohio.

In Division IV, Millersport junior Trey Johnston, who averaged 17.5 points per game, was named honorable mention All-Ohio.

