Ongoing stolen checks investigation leads to arrest in Cass County

Information gathered during an ongoing investigation into forgery and the theft of checks has resulted in the arrest of a Beardstown resident.

BEARDSTOWN — Information gathered during an ongoing investigation into forgery and the theft of checks has resulted in the arrest of a Beardstown resident, according to Cass County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies searched a house Friday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street and said they found drugs and stolen checks inside.

Douglas C. Herter, 34, of Beardstown was arrested on charges of deceptive practice, possession of stolen checks, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. He also was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

He was being held Monday in Schuyler County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The investigation into a number of people using stolen checks in multiple counties continues.