Chicago, IL

Rideshare driver, 70, carjacked in South Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

A 70-year-old rideshare driver was carjacked in the South Loop Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was standing outside of his car in the 600-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. when police said two men approached him and told him to run or they would kill him.

The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

