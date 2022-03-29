ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Transgender woman sues Broome County Jail

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4neT_0etAa4gb00

BROOME COUNTY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A transgender woman is suing Broome County alleging discrimination, abuse, and denial of medical care.

23-year-old Makyyla Holland says she suffered violence and threats to her safety during a 6-week stint in the Broome County Jail.

During that time, Holland says she was housed in the male section of the jail, subjected to frequent strip searches and beatings by corrections officers, and harassment from fellow inmates.

DOCCS to release 8,000 parolees from supervision by end of March

She says she was also denied her antidepressant medications and hormone treatments causing her to go into withdrawal.

Holland says she wasn’t given bras, women’s underwear, deodorant, and cosmetics that are provided to female prisoners.

In a complaint filed in federal court, the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the New York Civil Liberties Union argue that the alleged abuse violated Holland’s constitutional rights.

The organizations also want New York State to pass a law requiring jails to provide housing consistent with an inmate’s gender identity.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder is out of town and unavailable for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 17

brown eyes101
1d ago

So because he gender identifies as a woman, the women prisoners have to put up with him

Reply
12
Arlene Zelesnikar
1d ago

was the inmates decision to go against nature nobody else's, u are what you are born as

Reply
11
News Channel 34
News Channel 34

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

891K+

Views

Related
WIVB

Chautauqua County man accused of stalking woman

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stalking, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. This past Thursday, New York State troopers responded to I-86 in Mina after receiving a report that a woman was being followed. According to State police, 26-year-old Sherman resident Andrew Graham...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Bath Town Constable arrested for forgery

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County public official has been arrested on a felony forgery charge, according to police. The Town of Bath Constable, Daniel Chapman, 31, was arrested by The Village of Bath Police Department on March 25, 2022 in connection to a forgery allegation. Police alleged that Chapman possessed a forged government document.
BATH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Society
Broome County, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Catlin man captured on Chemung County warrant

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Catlin man wanted for alleged drug charges has been arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Chemung County. Jamie J. Lawson, 52, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s office on March 21. The original arrest warrant was issued by the Chemung County Court on March 2, 2022. According […]
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jamie Lawson

Jamie Lawson is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Lawson has a warrant out for his arrest. Lawson is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. Lawson is 50 years old. Lawson has brown hair and blue eyes.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Prison#Racism#Doccs#Wivt Newschannel 34
Neshoba Democrat

County jail docket

• Dawaski Anderson of 816 Chestnut ST, poss. of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st offense, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct. • James Burks of 11172 Rd 167, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance. • Carmen Dean...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman sentenced to life for trafficking meth into county jail

An Inverness woman already serving more than three decades behind bars was sentenced to life in prison for bringing almost an ounce of methamphetamine into the county jail. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced 44-year-old Devona Denise Ruiz on Monday, March 21, to life for trafficking in between 14 and 28 grams of meth.
INVERNESS, FL
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Arrests and Deadly Drug Seized in Endwell Raid

Two Endwell men are accused of having hundreds of packets of the deadly synthetic drug, Fentanyl and other narcotics in their possession. Members of The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force raided an apartment on Delaware Avenue and arrested 42-year-old Theodore Brown and 55-year-old Clifton Brooks on numerous charges.
ENDWELL, NY
NBCMontana

Billings woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS, Mont. — Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and 9,000 fentanyl pills. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine and five years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A...
BILLINGS, MT
WNYT

Local pediatrician accused of inappropriately touching patients

A pediatrician with offices in Hudson and Catskill is facing charges, accused of touching patients inappropriately. Dr. Ibrahim Rabadi faces charges of forcible touching, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to seven years in prison if he's convicted. The investigation began after two female...
HUDSON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Chase takes multiple agencies through Gates and Rochester Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
GATES, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy