Westminster police searching for suspect who tried to coerce teen girl into car

WESTMINSTER, Calif.(KNX) – Westminster police are searching for a suspect in a child annoyance case that occurred Monday.

At 8:20 a.m., a 14-year-old girl was walking to school in the area of Edwards Street and Humboldt Street when the suspect pulled up next to her and asked her if she wanted a ride to school, police said .

The suspect continued to follow her and continued to ask her if she wanted a ride to school before eventually driving away.

When the victim arrived at school, she notified officials and the police were called.

The suspect was described by police as “male, 30 years of age, shaved head.” He was driving a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows and a partial plate that begins with 4C.

Anyone with any information to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPOCCS.

