Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Gibson; Knox; Posey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. Flooding on the White River is expected to end today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Mount Carmel. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, River is bankfull in all locations. All oil field production ceases with the exception of pumping units on substructures. Access to these are by boat only. Agricultural losses increase dramatically. Farmers move livestock to higher ground. City of Mount Carmel leaves flood gates B and C in year round. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday /9:45 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday /9:45 AM EDT Thursday/ was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet Sunday, April 10. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GIBSON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO