The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival Presented By Visit St. Pete-Clearwater Is Just Around The Corner!

CLEARWATER, FL. – The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is right around the corner, returning to bright and beautiful Clearwater Beach from April 8 to 24!

From architectural masterpieces created from Clearwater’s famous sugar sand to concerts, performers, and daily entertainment, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival presented by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is an annual event attracting visitors from around the world. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sand Building Has Begun

Construction has started on the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit, which is made from 1,000 tons of Clearwater Beach’s sugar sand. It will take 11 days to build the signature exhibit.

Get Your Tickets

General admission tickets are $12 and Baystar VIP Lounge tickets are $70, all available at SugarSandFestival.com .

Children 3 years and younger are free.

Military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can purchase discounted tickets for $10 on-site only on “Frontline Fridays.”

Event Theme & Attractions

This year’s festival offers more fun and excitement than ever before:

This year’s theme is “SANDimals ~ An Animal Adventure!”

Find your favorite animal sculpture housed in a 21,000-square-foot exhibit.

Kiss a gator, and experience live animals courtesy of Alligator Wildlife And Discovery Center.

There will be live music and free concerts happening Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays on the Frenchy’s main stage.

Experience nine full days of live entertainment on the Hooters Hang Out Stage.

There will be speed-sand demonstrations, pro-am, and doubles sand sculpting competitions.

Fireworks will light the sky at 9 p.m. each Saturday.

Cashless & Contactless

For patrons’ safety, this year’s festival will be 100-percent cashless and contactless. Accepted forms of payment include all major credit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Volunteers are Needed

Be a part of something “sandtastic” and volunteer for this year’s festival. Volunteers ages 15 and older can sign up at https://pier60sugarsandfestival.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer for one of several available time slots. Bright Futures and volunteer service forms will be validated. There are several perks and benefits to being a volunteer this year.

Park & Ride Service & Peak Times

Festivalgoers should consider using the free PSTA Park & Ride trolley service to get to and from Clearwater Beach. Park downtown for free any day of the week at the Old City Hall parking lot (112 S. Osceola Ave.) and on Saturdays and Sundays at the Pinellas County Garage (310 Court St.), 450 Oak Ave. parking lot, and 311 S. Osceola Ave. parking lot.

Then, hop on board the Jolley Trolley to get to and from the beach. For Park & Ride details, visit PSTA.net/SpringBreak. Peak festival days are Saturdays and Sundays, with weekdays/evenings being less crowded.

Motorized Beach Wheelchairs

New this year, patrons can use two new motorized sand wheelchairs, which will be available for guests to use throughout the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit, available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Tickets & Information

For tickets, event details or to volunteer, visit SugarSandFestival.com. If you have questions, send an email to Info@SugarSandFestival.com .

