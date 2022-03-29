Alabama: Judge tosses suit over hazing claims on prep football team

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge says former high school football players in Alabama and their parents can’t sue an ex-coach and others over claims that young team members were beaten in a hazing ritual.

WALA-TV reports a court ruled in favor of former Davidson High School coach Fred Riley and others in dismissing the lawsuit that sought $12 million.

The judge says the school workers are protected by legal immunity.

The coach was ousted over the allegations in 2018, after police said 20 players were involved in a beating that broke the arm of their freshman quarterback.

