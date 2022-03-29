ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna’s Sean Jones named OHSAA Division I Co-Player of the Year

By Justin Holbrock
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna senior Sean Jones and Centerville junior Gabe Cupps were named Co-Player of the Year by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday.

Jones is committed to Marquette while Cupps is committed to Indiana.

Three Central Ohio players were selected to the Division I First Team: Sean Jones, Devin Royal (Pickerington Central) and Drey Carter (Westerville South).

Dublin Coffman senior and Ohio University commit Ajay Sheldon was named to the DI second team while Quinn Corna (Upper Arlington) and Cooper Davis (Olentangy Liberty) were name to the DI third team.

