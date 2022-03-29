ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke, UNC students enter lottery to get limited number of $20-$40 Final Four game tickets

By Crystal Price
 2 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill have been allotted hundreds of tickets for students and those tickets will be sold at affordable prices for the historic Final Four game between the two schools.

UNC is also conducting a lottery where up to 700 students can earn a $40 ticket to the game in New Orleans.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, UNC officials said more than 7,000 students had registered for the lottery.

UNC fans celebrate Final Four trip and chance to beat Duke during Coach K’s final season

Duke University is holding a lottery for up to 700 students to earn a $20 digital non-transferable ticket.

On Monday, thousands of Duke students came to the ticket office to enter to receive one of the tickets and the line grew as the day went on.

“I’m really excited and I’m also very anxious,” said Alana Agron, a senior at Duke. “There’s a lot at stake for this game. I’m also really happy to have the chance to go to a historic event.”

Some students waited in line for up to two hours to register, and they said the wait was well worth it.

“It’s never happened in the history of the NCAA tournament,” said Joey Stanley, a freshman at Duke.

REMATCH: Tar Heels advance to face Duke in Final Four

Stanley said he is hoping he’ll be able to go, because his twin brother, Freddy Stanley attends UNC. He said his brother already has a ticket for the game.

“My twin brother, we’re both from Durham and he goes to that school down (US Highway) 15-501,” Stanley said. “I think we’re both going to go to the game ideally. I know one of us is going to be sad on that 13-hour drive back and it’s probably going to be him.”

Students at Duke had until 6 p.m. Monday to enter the lottery and the winners will be notified on Tuesday.

According to www.Gametime.co , the cheapest tickets are $332 each and the most expensive are $21,788 each.

UNC fan and grad David Burris of Raleigh said it’s unbelievable to see UNC and Duke match up in the Final Four.

“With Hubert Davis, his first year at Carolina, and Coach K, his last year, hopefully, at Duke, and they’re going to the Final Four. It’s so dramatic, it’s so cinematic, it’s almost like some celestial screenwriter actually put it together for us ACC basketball fans,” Burris said.

Burris said he got a ticket for the big game and that this is something he just couldn’t miss.

“Regardless of the outcome, it’s a historical moment in NCAA basketball, it’s a historical moment really in the history of sports,” Burris said. “Win or lose, I will have attended one of the greatest sporting events in history. And I still won’t be a fan of Duke regardless of if they win or lose. “

