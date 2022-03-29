ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's disappointing': Louisville mayor, police chief absent from community meeting on gun violence

By Drew Gardner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields were noticeably absent from a community meeting Monday night to address the rising gun violence. Citizens of Louisville Organized and United Together hosted its annual action assembly. This year it was called "Victory Over...

Jim Dandy
1d ago

And this is why there are several calls for independent cities within the “city”. Obviously the mayor and chief were too busy to attend which just adds more fuel to the independent city movement.

Shannon Smith
1d ago

maybe if parents would take responsibility and start raising their kids right the violence would start to decrease. everyone wants to blame someone but nobody seems to blame the parents.

