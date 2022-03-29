Curbing substance use; Legislation for recovery programs

For the past two years, a network of local stakeholders has been thinking about how best to help community members who struggle with an addiction to drugs or alcohol. After two years of “planning to plan,” representatives from the Travis County Department of Health and Human Services, the city of Austin and Central Health have developed a coordinated strategy and will be making some final recommendations to the Commissioners Court. If the recommendations are approved, the development of the substance use disorder (SUD) community plan will begin. “Substance use disorder” is the official term for someone whose addiction to drugs or alcohol causes significant physical, mental and personal problems.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO