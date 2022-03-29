ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Curbing substance use; Legislation for recovery programs

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Abigail Spanberger is making her push...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

College of DuPage awarded Illinois CRSS Success Program grant to support individuals with mental health or substance use recovery

Students with lived experience of mental health or substance use recovery can now earn a certificate in behavioral health at College of DuPage thanks to a newly awarded grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health. Launching in fall 2022, the 16-hour Certified Recovery Support Specialist...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Idaho8.com

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder. Roughly 40.3 million people in the U.S. had a substance use disorder, or SUD, in 2020. Yet, only 1.4% of those people received any treatment in the past year, and 1% received treatment at a specialty facility. The path to seeking treatment is riddled with obstacles—both systemic and inherent to addiction itself—which can make recovery difficult to access, and in some cases nearly impossible. Stigma surrounding substance use disorder and addiction has been a persistent barrier to seeking both help and understanding about living with the condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Funding for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this week announced two grant programs totaling $25.6 million that will expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. By reducing barriers to accessing the most effective, evidence-based treatments, this funding reflects the priorities of HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy, as well as its new initiative to strengthen the nation’s mental health and crisis care systems.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
KRQE News 13

Helping New Mexicans recovering from substance use issues find jobs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recovery Friendly Workplaces of New Mexico provides an employment path for those that have gone through a recovery program for substance use disorder. They want to encourage healthy and safe working environments where employers and employees can collaborate to create change, eliminate stigma and support recovery. Recovery Friendly Workplaces of NM will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WGME

Maine lawmaker introduces bill to help those with substance use disorder

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Following the loss of her sister, a Maine lawmaker is introducing a bill in her name to help those with substance use disorder. Representative Colleen Madigan of Waterville created Elana's Law after her sister died from symptoms related to alcohol withdrawal in January. The bill, if passed,...
MAINE STATE
Austin Monitor

Health leaders developing plan to help those with substance use disorder

For the past two years, a network of local stakeholders has been thinking about how best to help community members who struggle with an addiction to drugs or alcohol. After two years of “planning to plan,” representatives from the Travis County Department of Health and Human Services, the city of Austin and Central Health have developed a coordinated strategy and will be making some final recommendations to the Commissioners Court. If the recommendations are approved, the development of the substance use disorder (SUD) community plan will begin. “Substance use disorder” is the official term for someone whose addiction to drugs or alcohol causes significant physical, mental and personal problems.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin Votes for Federal Funding Legislation that Increases Support for Communities and Families Struggling with Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin voted for much-needed funding increases for mental health and substance use disorder programs in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations bill that passed Congress last week. “Many people are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges as the result of a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Psych Centra

How to Help a Family Member with Substance Use Disorder

If a family member has a substance use disorder, pointing them toward supportive resources and treatment plans can help. The repeated misuse of a substance, despite an adverse impact on health, is known as substance use disorder (SUD). Though challenging, taking an empathic approach to someone with SUD can help...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WebMD

Senate Approves Bill to Ban Crib Bumpers

March 25, 2022 -- The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to ban the sale of padded crib bumpers, which have been deemed risky by public health experts. The Safe Cribs Act, introduced by Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), would prohibit making and distributing bumpers -- soft pads made to protect babies from hard sides of cribs -- which have been found to increase suffocation risk.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy