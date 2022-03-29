Clark Gregg joins cast of Snowpiercer season 4

Recent years have been very exciting for Marvel fans when it comes to crossovers and unexpected cameos, but anyone who might have held out hope to see Nicolas Cage reprise his Ghost Rider role for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will surely be disappointed that the actor himself has shot down hopes of such an opportunity. While the actor expressed his interest in such an opportunity, especially for the opportunity to work with Benedict Cumberbatch, he doesn't think Marvel Studios will be looking to Cage if and when it came to bringing Ghost Rider into the fold. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on May 6th.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO