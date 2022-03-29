ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Gregg joins cast of Snowpiercer season 4

By Jakob Barnes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWho would have thought a TV series based on Bong Joon-ho‘s epic sci-fi movie Snowpiercer would work, and not just work, but make it to a fourth season? Well, after being picked up by streaming service Netflix, the show is well and truly thriving, and it just added a familiar face...

