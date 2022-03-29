Ask the Doctor: Regular checkups, ankle pain, rashes

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO