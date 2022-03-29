Operator accident ends with boat on a dock

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Friends and family have been shattered by the loss of a young woman who died while boating in Florida. According to WPBF, 22-year-old Lindsey Partridge traveled from her home in New Hampshire to Boca Raton this past weekend. Her parents said Partridge and her boyfriend...
A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
A one-year-old child who went missing in Florida over the weekend was yesterday found dead in a septic tank, police have said. Jose Lara is thought to have fallen into the tank in a 'tragic accident', the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. On March 27...
A dog was snatched up by an alligator on the Venice campus of the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, near the Lake Jervey Nature Path. The marshy lake is at the north...
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is home and recovering on Monday after she used her vehicle to block a rogue driver that was speeding towards a pedestrian event taking place on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the agency said in a news release. The driver, 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts of Sarasota,...
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
A Sarasota woman has been arrested on a murder charge after doctors found multiple “blunt impacts to the head” of her 14-week-old son, according to an investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. It was not first time that Dominic George Scheip had broken bones during his...
Body Found of Man Who Jumped Overboard of Carnival Cruise Ship. A search that was underway for a guest who jumped overboard Wednesday night from the Carnival Horizon ship has reportedly ended after the body was found. The guest jumped from deck 11 at approximately 7 p.m., according to a...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
When Florida police pulled over to investigate a call about a hit-and-run, officers realized they were looking at a grisly double homicide. Now, a man has been arrested in connection to the attack, Daytona Beach Police say. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced on Twitter on March 10 that...
Crowds of spring breakers appeared to take over almost every available inch of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Wednesday. It was the most crowded Battalion Chief Steve Gollan can remember in at least five years. “It’s great to see, but it’s also concerning, 'cause our job is to make sure they...
Comments / 4