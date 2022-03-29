Jamie Lee Curtis really wants to be in Netflix’s One Piece series

Jamie Lee Curtis hopes to officiate her daughter's wedding in a 'World of Warcraft' costume. Jamie Lee Curtis is preparing to officiate her daughter Ruby's cosplay wedding in May — while dressed as a World of Warcraft admiral. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star, 63, explained that Ruby and her fiance selected the magenta custom character ensemble for her. Unfortunately, there's one problem: the costume, which is fully paid for, is being handmade by a seamstress in a country where there's an actual war going on. "Her name is Jaina Proudmoore," Jamie Lee said, referencing the character she's playing. "'It's a game. She's an Admiral. And so I went on Etsy and wrote 'Jaina Proudmoore costume' and up came a woman who had the costume. I said, great, you know, we exchanged communication. I paid her a nice sum of money for this and all is going great. I sent her my measurements. Everything was OK until a month ago, two or three weeks ago, I got an email from her. She said there may be a delay in sending the costume. I said, 'OK, that's fine, a week or two is fine,'" Jamie Lee continued. "The costume is coming from Russia. She is a seamstress in Russia who is making my … cosplay wedding outfit." When Jimmy suggested the seamstress get a move-on, Jamie Lee said she'd been told there was a "supply chain" issue. "I'm really excited," she added. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears … It's so much more meaningful. Being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard. It's just in your home." Ruby, whose dad is Christopher Guest, came out as transgender in 2020, sparking her famous mom to become a vocal advocate for trans rights.

