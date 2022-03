Job Openings FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, 2022, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File ) (Matt Rourke)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Military veterans and their spouses and dependents are invited to attend DAV RecruitMilitary’s job fair this week.

The free hiring event will take place Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Job seekers can expect to see 64 booths represented by employers looking to fill positions.

To register for the event or for more information, click here.

