Wadley Barron intersection to close

By Tim Fischer
 2 days ago
The intersection of A Street and Cuthbert Ave will be closed to motorized traffic as work is do to repair the roadway. 03/29/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The intersection of “A” Street and Cuthbert Avenue will be closed starting Thursday and lasting approximately four weeks for roadway improvements.

The project, part of the 2017 Road Bond, will be completed in two phases. “A” St traffic will remain open during both phases.

  • Phase 1 will close traffic on Cuthbert on the west side, then switch traffic to complete the east side of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured at D Street for phase one.
  • Phase 2 detour will be on Big Spring.

The city is encouraging the traveling public to use Michigan Avenue, Louisiana Avenue, Golf Course Road or Wall Street to avoid the work zone.

Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place.

