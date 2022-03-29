ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Smuggler shoves migrants out of moving vehicle

By News Director
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON – Three migrants were treated at a local hospital Sunday after being shoved out of a moving vehicle by their smuggler. The three migrants, ages 16, 25, and 28, all hail from Guatemala. According to a release from...

Michael
2d ago

Should have opened fire for evading the Lawful Actions of BP Officer. Next guys, go for the knees, it slows them down, a lot.

Deborah Weaver
2d ago

That's no surprise! We are paying their medical bills already! Biden you make me sick.

Nancy None
2d ago

surprised lol .....that's nothing !!!!!! they leave 2 year old kids in the desert

KTAR.com

Border Patrol agents witness migrants shoved out of moving truck in Arizona

PHOENIX – Three migrants were shoved out of a truck and seriously injured, U.S. border agents in Tucson said, and the driver remains at-large. The Tucson Sector Border Patrol said on Sunday agents at the Three Points Station near Sells tried to stop a black Dodge truck heading north on Interstate 19 for an immigration inspection.
