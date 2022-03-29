ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Improving US Forest Service trails

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fMuB_0etARMJ700

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Caribou-Targhee National Forest regularly seeks opportunities to work with volunteer groups to complete needed work on the forest. Recently, the Palisades Ranger District teamed up with the Idaho Single Track Alliance (ISTA) to improve the Garden/Nelsen trail.

“The Idaho Single Track Alliance is a nonprofit organization who exemplifies the meaning of shared stewardship through their actions by maintaining single-track trails on the forest,” recreation manager Colby Jacobsen said. “They are instrumental in finding volunteers and invoking other similar groups and companies to help with various trail projects.”

ISTA worked with Switchback Motorsports to obtain a grant from Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative. The grant totaled over $10,000 and was used for supplies and materials for the Garden/Nelson trail project. This section of trail had issues with water crossings and was seeing significant damage from non-designated uses. Volunteers accounted for over 600 hours of labor where they constructed a restrictor gate, 210 feet of jack-fence and installed six bridges for a total of 100 feet.

The post Improving US Forest Service trails appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Forest Service to remove hundreds of feral horses in Alpine

ALPINE — The U.S. Forest Service will start removing about 400 feral horses near Alpine to protect the land and endangered species in the area. The horses are about four-and-a-half hours east of Phoenix in the White Mountains near the New Mexico border. A spokesperson for the Apache-Sitgreaves National...
ALPINE, AZ
Newport Plain Talk

Forest Service holding open house to discuss Houston Valley Recreation Area

The Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest invites the public to attend an open house regarding the conceptual plans for converting Houston Valley Recreation Area to a reservation-based, equestrian-themed group camp. In 2019, Houston Valley Recreation Area experienced severe flood damage to the interior roads and entryway bridge....
NEWPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
KPCW

Wildlife cameras no longer allowed for big game hunting

On Thursday, the Utah Wildlife Board voted 5 to 2 to restrict all trail cameras in the harvesting of big game animals during hunting season. The vote to ban the cameras came at the end of a three-and-a-half-hour meeting attended by 70 people. Utah Department of Wildlife Resources Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley said the decision followed surveys the DWR conducted last fall, reaching out to 16,000 hunters for input.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Volunteers#Trail#National Forest#Ista#Local News 8
UPI News

Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder

March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced. The snowboarder, Devin Overton, 29, was found Thursday after an employee for a snowboarding guide service noticed his tracks entering an avalanche path, with no tracks exiting. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the guide did a beacon search and got a signal south of Trout Lake, about 5 miles southwest of the town of Ophir.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
ALASKA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Wildlife Group Criticizes Wyoming Game And Fish For 30 Grizzly Kills In 2021

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is being criticized by a wildlife organization for killing 30 grizzly bears in 2021. The department released its annual grizzly bear report this week, which showed 45 bears were captured in 2021 in 49 separate incidents. Four bears were captured more than once.
WYOMING STATE
AZFamily

Agencies, groups rescue wild horse from cattleguard at Tonto National Forest

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Several groups, agencies, and first responders came together Wednesday to rescue a wild horse from a cattleguard. It happened along the Beeline Highway in the Tonto National Forest. The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group was leading the effort. The horse has...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
UTAH STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy