Surprise, AZ

Surprise city grants now available

By city of Surprise
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

The city of Surprise is accepting applications for its Community Outreach Program.

This City Council-led initiative provides funding assistance to organizations within Surprise for programs, events and activities that enhance the overall lifestyle of the community.

To be considered, applicants must be a 501(c)3 organization or partner with a 501(c)3 verified agency. The maximum award per applicant is $10,000.

According to program guidelines, funds are distributed by reimbursement through an invoice process.

The application, complete program details, and eligibility requirements are available at surpriseaz.gov/CommunityOutreachProgram.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 and should be submitted electronically using the Surprise Participant Portal.

A pre-application meeting that will include information about the program and the application process will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in the Surprise City Hall Community Room, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting.

For information, contact Jodi Tas at 623-222-1330, or jodi.tas@surpriseaz.gov.

Surprise Independent

Politics
Surprise Independent

Dysart district plans to protect student privacy

Dysart Unified School District is looking into additional ways to protect the privacy of students. Bathrooms across the district are in the sights of district officials, with Quinn Kellis, DUSD superintendent saying administration is looking for ways to improve bathroom facilities when it comes to safety. This includes retrofitting the urinals, as well as adding human resources to monitor student safety to and from restrooms.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
