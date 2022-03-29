Surprise city grants now available

Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

The city of Surprise is accepting applications for its Community Outreach Program.

This City Council-led initiative provides funding assistance to organizations within Surprise for programs, events and activities that enhance the overall lifestyle of the community.

To be considered, applicants must be a 501(c)3 organization or partner with a 501(c)3 verified agency. The maximum award per applicant is $10,000.

According to program guidelines, funds are distributed by reimbursement through an invoice process.

The application, complete program details, and eligibility requirements are available at surpriseaz.gov/CommunityOutreachProgram.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 and should be submitted electronically using the Surprise Participant Portal.

A pre-application meeting that will include information about the program and the application process will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in the Surprise City Hall Community Room, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting.

For information, contact Jodi Tas at 623-222-1330, or jodi.tas@surpriseaz.gov.