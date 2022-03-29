ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Santa Rosa sheriff unveils autism awareness patrol car

By Daniel Smithson
 2 days ago

MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new patrol car Tuesday aimed at spreading autism awareness.

The car, decorated with symbols of autism, including puzzle pieces and an “autism awareness” decal, was commissioned by Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson in partnership with Emerald Coast Exceptional Families.

Emerald Coast Exceptional Families is a nonprofit that helps connect resources to families with special needs children.

“Today is such a special day,” the nonprofit’s Vice President Angela Nandin said. “Awareness brings acceptance and acceptance brings inclusion. That is so important. That is what our sheriff’s office is doing. They have a heart of gold and they want our families to feel loved, supported and accepted.”

The car was debuted ahead of April, which is Autism Acceptance Month, according to the Autism Society of America.

Deputy Bambi Lynn was chosen to drive the patrol car. Lynn has a special needs child, Johnson said.

Lynn told WKRG News 5 it was an honor to be selected to drive the car. Lynn said she hopes the car will spread awareness about autism.

Lynn patrols in Navarre so those who live in the area should see the car soon.

“Some people call it a disability,” Sheriff Johnson said. “We call it a different ability. A lot of people go their whole lives without feeling special. Well, these kids are.”

