Democrats Demand Supreme Court's Clarence Thomas Recuse Himself From Key 2020 Election, Capitol Riot Cases Over Wife's Push to Overturn Biden Win

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats demanded that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from future cases related to pro-Trump efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. The 24 Democrats, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, also pushed Chief Justice John Roberts to create a binding, enforceable code of conduct for the...

