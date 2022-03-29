Democrats Demand Supreme Court's Clarence Thomas Recuse Himself From Key 2020 Election, Capitol Riot Cases Over Wife's Push to Overturn Biden Win

Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital on Friday with flu-like symptoms, according to a Sunday court statement revealing that he'd come down with an infection. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court confirmed. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," they added.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO