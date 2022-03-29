Tech Event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County
On Thursday, April 7, 2022 the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Tech Event in the Ayers Room. This event is free and open to the public. It is be an opportunity to discover the Library’s free resources for everyday use. There will be a drawing for prizes as well! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County. A few of the resources available a the library are below:
