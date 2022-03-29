House fire reported in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Perry Hall.

The fire was reported at around noon in the 4100-block of Glen Park Road (21236).

Upon arrival, units found heavy fire in the basement of a single-family home, according to Baltimore County Breaking News.

There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.

Photo via WMVFC

