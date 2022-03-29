ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead Middle School Fight Caught On Camera

By CBSMiami.com Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cellphone video of two middle schoolers fighting inside Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead has some parents asking where were the adults.

The video, posted on social media, shows one student throwing another to the ground and then repeatedly punching him before kicking him in the head.

The violent incident raised safety concerns among parents.

In response to their concerns, the school issued a statement.

“As always, our highest priority is the safety and security of our students and we do not tolerate violence or fights on our school grounds. Yesterday, there was an altercation between two middle-school boys and while we are not at liberty to discuss any student’s disciplinary consequences, we can say that we follow the Miami/Dade County Code of Conduct and take all appropriate actions.”

Katy Bronnan
1d ago

As an adult there is NO way I would get involved if I was standing 1 foot away. I’m not giving those kids parents any reason to say I touched them wrong or I shouldn’t have pulled them apart by putting my hands on their child! Not giving you a reason to sue me!! This is what happens when school officials can’t touch students anymore.

julia vieyra
1d ago

Why is this kid throwing a kid who’s way much younger person on the floor and than kicking him on his face and head. Could it be charge as felony bc l surely wouldn’t want this violent act around my kids school. What are they going to do about it.

