Sidney, MT

James Family Completes New Farmhouse In Alexander

By Jaymi Mozeak
roundupweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKit and Tammy James, Alexander, are just completing their new farmhouse on the original James property southeast of Hwy.85. Kit and Tammy worked together for a year and a half to design their new home. The front entrance to the home features tile flooring and a wall designed by...

www.roundupweb.com

#Builders Firstsource#Farmhouse#Plumbing#Design#Macgrady Construction#Rustic Hickory#Laneshaw Cambria#Creative Solutions#Lifespan Closets

