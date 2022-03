A former All-Star utility player is about to hit the open market. On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves officially released Brock Holt. “The Braves today optioned LHP Dylan Lee and OF Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. In addition, INF/OF Brock Holt has requested and has been granted his release. The club now has 37 players in camp,” the team said in an official statement.

