Hellam Township, PA

Cold weather affects crops

WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The cold weather is having an impact on farmers' crops. Flinchbaugh's Orchard in Hellam Township, York County, is using a...

www.wgal.com

ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Fertilizer#Crops#Cold Snap#Extreme Weather
