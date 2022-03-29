Jada Pinkett Smith posts ‘This is a season for healing’ message after Oscars incident

Jada Pinkett Smith. | Photo by Dominick D via Flickr ( CC BY-SA 2.0 )

Jada Pinkett Smith made her first public reference Tuesday about Sunday’s altercation at the Oscars, in which her husband, actor Will Smith, slapped and cursed at comedian Chris Rock during the live telecast for making a joke about her bald head.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” the 50-year-old actress posted on Instagram. She did not elaborate.

Will Smith issued a public apology Monday, while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it will conduct a formal review of the incident and consider possible “consequences” for the best-actor winner.

Rock has not commented.

Meanwhile, comedians and others are coming to Rock’s defense and assailing the “King Richard” star. The Laugh Factory in Hollywood changed its marquee to display a picture of Rock alongside the statement: “Laugh Factory supports First Amendment rights for all comedians. The comedy community loves & supports you Chris.”

Actor and former standup comedian Jim Carrey eviscerated both Smith and the audience at Sunday’s ceremony for giving the star a standing ovation when he won the best actor award less than an hour after storming the stage.

“I was sickened,” Carrey told CBS’ Gayle King. “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey continued. “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter (that’s fine). But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Richard Williams, the father of Compton tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and the man portrayed by Smith in his Oscar-winning role, issued a statement through his son that condemned violence.

“We don’t know all the details of what happened,” his son Chavoita LeSane told NBC News. “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

Former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he worried that Smith’s actions would perpetuate stereotypes about the Black community.

“When Will Smith stormed onto the Oscar stage to strike Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s short hair, he did a lot more damage than just to Rock’s face,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his website Substack. “With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community.

“Young boys — especially Black boys — watching their movie idol not just hit another man over a joke, but then justify it as him being a superhero-like protector, are now much more prone to follow in his childish footsteps,” Abdul-Jabbar added. “Perhaps the saddest confirmation of this is the tweet from Smith’s child Jaden: `And That’s How We Do It.”‘

On his Instagram page, Will Smith posted a statement Monday saying “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.”

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he said, referring to wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my `King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I am a work in progress.”

His statement came hours after the Academy formally condemned Smith’s actions during Sunday night’s Oscars and announced a review to determine if “consequences” are warranted.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” according to an Academy statement. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

The Academy offered no further details on what potential consequences Smith could face — such as having his Academy membership suspended or revoked.

Smith is unlikely to have his best-actor Oscar win for “King Richard” rescinded. The Academy has previously expelled members including Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski and Harvey Weinstein, but none were forced to surrender any previous Oscar wins.

No timeline for the Academy’s review process was provided.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents actors and performers in Hollywood and beyond, also issued a statement condemning Smith’s actions.

“Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct,” according to SAG-AFTRA. “The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable. We have been in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident, and will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed. SAG-AFTRA does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.”

Rock was on the Dolby Theatre stage Sunday night to present the Oscar for best documentary feature, but he peppered in some jokes — including one referencing Pinkett Smith’s bald head, suggesting she would be starring in a sequel to “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith has talked in the past about having the hair-loss condition alopecia. Her husband, who initially appeared to be laughing at Rock’s quip, didn’t take the joke well.

Smith, who was seated in the front of the theater, walked onto the stage and smacked Rock across the face, in a move that initially drew some nervous laughs from the crowd, believing it was a pre-planned comedy skit. But Smith turned and stalked back to his seat, then sternly screamed at Rock twice, telling him to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

The audience then fell into a stunned silence.

Rock remained calm and went on to present the documentary award.

Later in the show, Smith returned to the Oscar stage when he won the prize for best actor for his performance in “King Richard.”

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said to begin his acceptance speech, drawing nervous applause from the audience.

Fighting back tears, he later added, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to my fellow nominees.” He also appeared to express sorrow for his actions overshadowing the success of the film.

“I want to be a vessel for love,” he said. “I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena … and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That’s what I wanted to do, I wanted to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern.”

He also said later, “I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. … Love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith never mentioned Rock in his acceptance speech, which he ended by saying, “Hopefully the Academy invites me back.”

The Dolby Theatre crowd gave him a standing ovation in response.

Smith did not speak to reporters in the backstage press room after his Oscar win.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying that Rock had declined to pursue any charges against Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” according to the department. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

At the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party later Sunday night, Smith was caught on camera smiling and dancing with fellow party-goers — many of whom whipped out their cell phones to capture the festive moment.

At some point, Smith added a comment to one of his earlier Instagram posts, reading “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”

At least one Academy member, director/producer Marshall Herskovitz, whose producing credits include “The Last Samurai” and “Blood Diamond,” called for firm action by the Academy, tweeting, “I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith. He disgraced our entire community tonight.”

Academy Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg addressed the incident Monday morning on “The View,” saying, “There will be consequences, I’m sure.” But she said Smith would not forfeit his Oscar.

Smith’s mother told a reporter it was the first time she saw him lose his temper.

“He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn Smith told WPVI in Philadelphia. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime.”

Although Rock hasn’t yet commented on Sunday’s fiasco, there might be some silver lining ahead for the comedian. A ticket company says sales have been booming for Rock’s upcoming standup tour.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” TickPick tweeted Monday.

Rock’s tour opens Wednesday in Boston, and includes stops at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — site of the infamous slap — on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.