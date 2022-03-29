ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Car crash leads to arrest for multiple charges

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488uhL_0etAMPAv00

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East man was arrested following a local car accident.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police, David Hall, 18, of North East, crashed a vehicle at 10:58 p.m. on March 25 at the 11,000 block of Firethorn Road in Venango Township.

Hall allegedly was found to be driving under the influence. The news release also alleges that Hall was “in possession of multiple variations of drugs” and “found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on his person.”

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Hall was arrested for driving under the influence, ACT 64 violations and firearm violations, the news release said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Co-owner of Erie Sports Center killed in tragic accident

The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer, and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. For news delivered right to […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police#Fox#Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Pickup pelted with rocks at local bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect who threw rocks at a pickup truck in a local bar parking lot. On March 26, PSP troopers were called to investigate damage to a vehicle at the Crooked Paddle on Hartstown Road in Linesville in Crawford County. According to a PSP news release, at […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Passenger Injured in Route 8 Crash

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An injury was reported after a car collided with a deer on Route 8 near North Pecan Drive in Sandycreek Township last Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, on Friday, March 25, around 6:37 a.m., the operator of a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek, 51-year-old Kenneth C. Botts, of Titusville, was traveling south on Route 8 before colliding head-on with a deer, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
TITUSVILLE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

48-year-old woman dead after driving off the road in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after rolling her car off the road Friday evening in Amherst. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, rolled her vehicle off Hopkins Road into the woods near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area, according to Amherst Police. […]
AMHERST, NY
explore venango

Two Local Men Behind Bars After Emergency Personnel Respond to Overdose in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two local men are in jail after emergency personnel were dispatched for a report of an overdose in Oil City. Officers of the Oil City Police Department, members of the Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Services were dispatched via Venango County 9-1-1 around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to 11 Harold Street, in Oil City, for the report of a male overdose (unknown age).
OIL CITY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster woman charged after throwing baby

Manor Township Police have arrested a woman after she attacked her own children. On March 14, police responded to the 200 block of Stone Mill Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, 37-year-old Alicia Forbes of Lancaster had "thrown her 17-month-old baby across the room and had attacked her 14-year-old son."
LANCASTER, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy