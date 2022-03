When Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition is released later this year, it will feature the girlfriend of an NFL quarterback. Christen Harper, girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, debuted in the Swimsuit edition last year and will be making another appearance in the 2022 edition. In the lead-up to the release of the magazine, Sports Illustrated published a “highlights” video showing her modeling for this year’s shoot.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO