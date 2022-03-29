ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Body found washed ashore in West Knox County

By Hannah Moore
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been found washed ashore in West Knox County Tuesday morning, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

KCSO is investigating after the body was found on the bank of the Tennessee River near the 8000 block of River Club Way. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office has confirmed the body was a female and they believe there’s no foul play involved.

18-year-old dead following shooting on Sutherland Avenue

The body has been taken to the Regional Forensic Center.

    Car from the Medical Examiner's Office on scene after a body was found. (WATE)
    View of the water near where a body was found washed ashore. (WATE)
    Rural Metro truck on scene after a body was found in West Knox County. (WATE)

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

The identity of the body has not yet been released and KCSO is continuing its investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.

