Body found washed ashore in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been found washed ashore in West Knox County Tuesday morning, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

KCSO is investigating after the body was found on the bank of the Tennessee River near the 8000 block of River Club Way. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office has confirmed the body was a female and they believe there’s no foul play involved.

The body has been taken to the Regional Forensic Center.



Car from the Medical Examiner’s Office on scene after a body was found. (WATE)

View of the water near where a body was found washed ashore. (WATE)

Rural Metro truck on scene after a body was found in West Knox County. (WATE)

The identity of the body has not yet been released and KCSO is continuing its investigation.

