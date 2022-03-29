Body found washed ashore in West Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been found washed ashore in West Knox County Tuesday morning, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
KCSO is investigating after the body was found on the bank of the Tennessee River near the 8000 block of River Club Way. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office has confirmed the body was a female and they believe there's no foul play involved.
The body has been taken to the Regional Forensic Center.
The identity of the body has not yet been released and KCSO is continuing its investigation.
