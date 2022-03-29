Man shot on Chautauqua Ave. in Portsmouth on March 19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on March 19 in Portsmouth, and police are looking for two persons of interest in the case.

Police first shared news of the shooting on Tuesday, and said the man was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. He was shot around 2:42 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 in the 600 block of Chautauqua Avenue, near Woodrow Street.

Surveillance images gathered by detectives show the two males considered persons of interest.

Photo shared by Portsmouth Police Department

Anyone who can identify them or help police in other ways is asked to call Portsmouth PD”s Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–853 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

