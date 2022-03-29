ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man shot on Chautauqua Ave. in Portsmouth on March 19

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ci0f_0etAKMzE00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on March 19 in Portsmouth, and police are looking for two persons of interest in the case.

Police first shared news of the shooting on Tuesday, and said the man was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. He was shot around 2:42 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 in the 600 block of Chautauqua Avenue, near Woodrow Street.

Surveillance images gathered by detectives show the two males considered persons of interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUcHb_0etAKMzE00
Photo shared by Portsmouth Police Department

Anyone who can identify them or help police in other ways is asked to call Portsmouth PD”s Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–853 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WSET

'Please say something:' Mom pleads for answers, mourns daughter lost in shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg family is in mourning after a 21-year-old was killed in a shooting in Madison Heights. Authorities say T'Khira Browley was shot and killed and four others were injured in Madison Heights early Saturday morning. Her mother, Stephanie Browley, said her daughter had a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portsmouth Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs19news

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 rape on Madison Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to life in prison on multiple charges, including rape, in Charlottesville. Forty-one-year-old Lenny Riccardo Dortch was sentenced to two life sentences in prison on charges of rape by force and abduction with the intent to defile. He was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy