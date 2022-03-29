ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

‘Pay what you can’ offers anyone the ability to dine at Hartford non-profit

By Kent Pierce
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford non-profit is expanding its dining options, and will soon be inviting everyone to breakfast, lunch, and eventually dinner, with that last part coming courtesy of a celebrity chef.

The kitchen at Hands on Hartford was busy Tuesday morning. The group has been feeding the hungry for more than 50 years. Dozens of people enjoy breakfast and lunch for free every day, and that is not going to change, but the group is re-imagining its community cafe.

“A restaurant that’s all about feeding everyone healthy food, regardless of how much money you have in your pocket,” is how Barbara Shaw, the CEO of Hands On Hartford describes it.

Starting in May, the public will be invited to “Gather 55” at 55 Bartholomew Avenue. For breakfast and lunch, anyone will be able to come in. Customers are asked to pay full price if they can, more if they want, or pay nothing at all. Everyone is invited.

The expansion does not end with bringing breakfast and lunch to the public. This October, the Gather 55 is going to open for dinner, but with a twist. Celebrity chef Tyler Anderson and some of his friends are going to take over the kitchen on a rotating basis.

Former Yale Med school employee pleads guilty to stealing $40M in electronics from university

“Every month you’re going to get something new, something exciting, something fun,” Anderson said. “I have no idea what my menu will be yet because we have until October 5th. So, I’ll know that on about October first.”

Anderson has run some of the area’s best kitchens. He says the dinner menus will only have a couple of options. That is how they will keep costs down to about $35 a meal. Again, anyone who can pay more is encouraged to for an experience you won’t get anywhere else.

“You won’t be able to get this variety of chefs coming to do a menu at any other restaurant in Connecticut,” said Anderson. “Nor will you be able to do it at the price we’re going to be doing it for.”

Some seats will be set aside each night for people who cannot pay at all. That guarantees a mix of people you won’t get anywhere else.

“The truth is, we have way more in common than we have different,” said Shaw. “So, we believe by bringing people together, they’re like, ‘Oh, look at that, we’re really the same.'”

Nothing brings people together like sitting down for a meal together.

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hands On Hartford launching community dining

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Torrington Wednesday night. Lawmakers pass bill that allows outdoor dining to continue through 2023. Lawmakers passed an outdoor dining bill that would allow restaurants to continue serving and seating outside. Your March 23 Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TORRINGTON, CT
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
i95 ROCK

Bridgeport Man Drives to Danbury to Yell at His Phone About a Hot Dog

If it's labeled Danbury, I'm going to watch it, that means, I end up wasting a lot of time. However, every few days I click on something that is worth the price of admission, like this video. It was posted to Youtube on March 14, 2022 by a guy named Claude. Claude reviews food on his Youtube channel "Mostly Healthy Food Reviews." Claude tagged the video with the following description:
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Can Collector Seeks Redemption

Deon Coleman arrived at the Stop & Shop in the Hamden Plaza at 9 a.m. with 200 bottles. He cashed out with twelve bucks. “Because it’s 5 cents for each bottle and not every bottle they take here,” Coleman said. It wasn’t a lot for hours of work....
HAMDEN, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Running to the Connecticut border for gas

DUDLEY, Mass. — The gas tax break goes into effect this week just across the state line in Connecticut. Drivers, like Rich Boss, in Dudley are already plotting their run across the state line to get that cheaper state tax free gas. “I’m doing a job in Grafton right now and it takes me 25 dollars a day to get out there and back. It’s hitting the wallet for the small guys,” said Boss.
DUDLEY, MA
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

New Non-Profit Offering Financial Help to Colorado Musicians

A new non-profit has emerged in Colorado that aims to help local musicians with financial support and mentoring services. The non-profit organization is called 'Black Fret' and has launched its third branch of operations in Colorado, originating in Austin, Texas in 2013 before expanding to Washington state and finally to its new location in the Centennial State.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life In CT Lottery

A Fairfield County man is in for a lifetime of luck after winning won of the more elusive CT Lottery prizes. Norwalk resident Donald Finch won one of the top prizes playing “Lucky for Life,” cashing in a ticket on Thursday, March 24 that was sold at the Pressure Discount Tobacco on New Canaan Avenue in Norwalk to the tune of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.
Daily Voice

Winning $500,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Avon Supermarket

One CT Lottery player is feeling extra lucky after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket worth a half-million dollars. In Hartford County, a resident of Avon who chose not to disclose a name won $500,000 playing "$500,000 Extravaganza!" on Monday, March 28 after cashing in a ticket sold at the Big Y Class Market on West Main Street in Avon.
AVON, CT
WTNH

Hartford teen with Leukemia receives dream WWE wish trip

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One Hartford teen suffering from cancer received a wish of a lifetime. Izzy’s mom explained that the Leukemia started with little things – from swelling wrists to an extremely swollen knee, noting “he couldn’t even walk, he was in bed for a month and a half.” In February 2020, Israel (Izzy) […]
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Flashback to the beginning of the Mad Dog murders

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time to March 23, 1950, when an era of fear began across the state. It was the beginning of the Mad Dog murders. Joseph Taborsky wanted an explosive 25th birthday. To celebrate, he and his brother, Albert, murdered a liquor store owner in West Hartford. Albert was sentenced to life in prison, while Joseph was sentenced to death.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
