Spartanburg, SC

SC woman faces charges after passing out in McDonald’s drive-thru

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing charges after passing out in a McDonald’s drive-thru Monday in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department said police responded at 2:45 p.m. to a McDonald’s on John B. White Boulevard in reference to a woman being passed out in the drive thru.

Once police got on scene, they saw a woman speaking to EMS outside of a white Jeep Cherokee.

According to the incident report, Samantha Lynn Anderson told police she had four 20oz beers.

Police said Anderson was having a tough time speaking, so a field sobriety test was performed.

The incident report stated that Anderson could not keep her balance and kept using her arms for balance. She attempted to start the tests over multiple times.

Police arrested Anderson and took her to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where she blew a 0.15% BAC.

While completing the investigation on Anderson’s vehicle, police found a small plastic baggy containing unknown blue pills in the passenger seat.

The incident report said another officer tested the pills which came back positive for fentanyl.

According to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Anderson was charged with driving under the influence first degree and possession of schedule II substance.

