ECU’s Brandon Suggs enters transfer portal, is second Pirate to leave program

By Brian Bailey, Courtney Layton
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University men’s basketball player Brandon Suggs is set to enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore forward made the announcement on Twitter just one day after former teammate Tristen Newton announced he was transferring out of ECU as well. A year ago Tuesday is also when Jayden Gardner posted his statement about leaving Greenville. He ended up at the University of Virginia, where he finished this season.

Suggs wrote on Twitter, “ECU, I want to say thank you for welcoming me and my family with open arms for the past 3 years. I want to say thank you to all my coaches and teammates over the years. We will always be locked in for life. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal for my last two years of eligibility. Love 5L Pirate Nation.”

Suggs hit the game-winning layup over the Memphis Tigers on January 15, giving the Pirates a 10-0 record at home at the time. He also dropped a career-high 25 points in their win over Coppin State in November to put him on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

Suggs averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game this past season. He shot 41% from the floor.

