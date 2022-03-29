Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Polk; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Citrus, Sumter, eastern Pasco, eastern Hernando, western Hardee, Manatee, Hillsborough, western Polk, western DeSoto and Sarasota Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wildwood to Riverview to 10 miles south of Gulf Gate Estates. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Lakeland, North Port, Sarasota, Bradenton, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Bartow, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lutz, St. Leo, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota and Zephyrhills South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0