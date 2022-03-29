ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Polk; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Citrus, Sumter, eastern Pasco, eastern Hernando, western Hardee, Manatee, Hillsborough, western Polk, western DeSoto and Sarasota Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wildwood to Riverview to 10 miles south of Gulf Gate Estates. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Lakeland, North Port, Sarasota, Bradenton, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Bartow, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lutz, St. Leo, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota and Zephyrhills South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM AND JASPER COUNTIES At 1137 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Keller, or 10 miles southwest of Coffee Bluff, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Pooler, Richmond Hill, Bellinger Hill Area, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah, Coffee Bluff, Savannah International Airport and I-16/I-95 Interchange. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<45 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun, northeastern Aransas, southern Victoria, southeastern Goliad and northeastern Refugio Counties through 200 AM CDT At 119 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Blessing to near Point Comfort to near McFaddin. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Point Comfort and Alamo Beach around 125 AM CDT. Port Alto and Olivia around 130 AM CDT. Schicke Point and Green Lake around 135 AM CDT. Long Mott around 140 AM CDT. Seadrift around 145 AM CDT. Magnolia Beach around 155 AM CDT. Port Oconnor and Indianola around 200 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 near mile marker 652. US Highway 77 between mile markers 588 and 610. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING A combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will lead to increased fire danger across southeastern NC this afternoon and again on Sunday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Flood#Mobile Bay#Coastal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Baldwin Coastal#The High Rip Current Risk#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusty will produce a strong northward-flowing longshore current, parallel to the beach. There will also be a Moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current. If you decide to enter the ocean, do so only within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone..
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 48.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 49.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 40.3 feet Tuesday, April 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 48.6 Tue 8 pm CDT 48.1 47.7 47.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rutherford, southwestern Cleveland, northeastern Spartanburg and northwestern Cherokee Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Spartanburg, or near Mayo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Shelby, Boiling Springs NC, Mayo, Chesnee, Patterson Springs, Ellenboro, Lattimore, Mooresboro, Earl and Cowpens National Battlefield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Pierce; Wayne; Western Charlton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 15:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Crawford; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Sullivan. Big River at Byrnesville. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Sullivan. * WHEN...From this morning to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.6 feet, The basic loop of the Onondaga Cave State Park campground begins flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Meramec River Sullivan 11.0 13.1 Thu 9 am 14.3 10.3 7.7 6.5 5.9
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Wetzel STRONG SHOWERS WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON... WESTERN GREENE...NORTHWESTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHEASTERN WETZEL... MARSHALL AND NORTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES THROUGH 1115 AM EDT At 1051 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers along a line extending from near Cameron to Pine Grove. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cameron, Pine Grove, Hundred, Jacksonburg, Rogersville, Aleppo, Amity, New Freeport, Nineveh, Wileyville, Big Run, and Knob Fork. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 20 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Irwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central Georgia. Target Area: Berrien; Irwin The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Irwin County in south central Georgia Northeastern Berrien County in south central Georgia * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1114 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Enigma to near Alapaha to near Nashville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Alapaha, Glory and Bannockburn. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 13.1 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Avery; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING Strong winds aloft have shifted east and surface winds will remain gusty this afternoon, yet below advisory criteria.
AVERY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy