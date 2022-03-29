Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mobile, south central Choctaw, Monroe, central Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, western Escambia, Wilcox, western Conecuh, northwestern Escambia, northwestern Santa Rosa, northeastern George and southeastern Greene Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1140 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Dixons Mill to 4 miles northeast of McIntosh to 7 miles west of Gulfcrest to near Bayou La Batre. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Atmore, Monroeville, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Jackson, Thomasville, Grand Bay, Citronelle, Camden, Creola, Century and Flomaton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
