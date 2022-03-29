More than 1K Austin Energy customers without power
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy says approximately 1,734 customers are without power near S. MoPac Expressway and W. Slaughter Lane.
According to Austin Energy, a crew is working to locate and repair the problem.
The estimated restoration time is 12:10 p.m.High fire danger followed by overnight storms
The H-E-B at Slaughter and Escarpment is also included in the outage. A spokesperson said the store was still open to customers, despite being impacted by the outage.
While the cause of the outage isn’t immediately known, the Austin area is expecting a windy day with strong south winds gusting to 40 MPH. A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0