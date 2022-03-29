ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., allies weigh another $500 mln in Ukraine aid -source

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies are discussing another possible round of assistance for Ukraine that could reach a collective $500 million, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

A U.S. official declined to confirm the figure but said the United States was "actively working on how best to continue our support for the Ukrainian government through security, humanitarian and financial assistance."

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

