For the first time in over two years, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m., Thursday, May 19. Cost is $7 per person for pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 11 DAYS AGO