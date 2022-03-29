ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Deputy charged with DUI in Cherokee Co.

By Dan Vasko
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxTz_0etAEmF400

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County Civil Process Deputy has been charged with DUI following a single-vehicle crash while on duty.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on SC-105 (Wilkinsville Hwy) just after 10 a.m. Monday.

Following an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Jackie Ray Garrett, of Gaffney, was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center Tuesday. He was fired following his arrest.

Garrett had worked as a civil process deputy since 2017.

“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach,” Sheriff Steve Mueller wrote in a statement.

“Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence. The former officer exercised poor judgement and decision making when he chose to drive. His arrest in no way should take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with Honor, Professionalism, Excellence, Dedication and above all with Integrity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Scranton officer charged with DUI

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton police officer has been charged with DUI after officials say he nearly hit a Dunmore police vehicle. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 20 around 1:00 a.m., a report of an erratic driver came through from the Dunmore Police Department. The officer on the scene stated 49-year-old […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOWK 13 News

Pike Co. deputies need help identifying this man

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man. They say that the man in the photos below has something to do with an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information about this man should call 606-432-6260.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
County
Cherokee County, SC
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Woman dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a fatal crash on Friday in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happen on Blackstock Road between two vehicles. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north and the driver and three passengers of a 2008 Toyota Sedan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Tracking the Case: Upstate pastor killed 20 years ago

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pastor killed along the side of the road 20 years ago in Gaffney remains unsolved. Perry Posey pastored at Shady Grove Baptist for years, even helping to build the church next door. “This is the case of Perry Posey, he was a local pastor who was killed February 6, 2002,” Lt. Jordan Cutchin said.
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cherokee Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Woman shot in Anderson Co., deputies responding

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman being shot Sunday afternoon in Anderson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Wieuca Court. A woman had been shot in her foot at least one time, deputies said. She is taken to the hospital for […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WYFF4.com

Deputies: shooting injures one in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person has been shot in Anderson County, according to JT Foster from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Anderson County Dispatch says deputies responded to a shooting incident at 4:37 p.m. on Saturday. Foster says the incident took place at Highway 29 South near the area...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy