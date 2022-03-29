The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a new quarterback for the 2022 season after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier this month.

One potential solution is Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL game since January 1, 2017 – coincidentally against the Seahawks.

Kaepernick has stayed in shape and says he wants an opportunity to play again despite suing the NFL, accusing the league of collusion and reaching an undisclosed settlement in 2019.

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks for a receiver during the second quarter of the team's NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in 2013. The Associated Press

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussed the possibility of Kaepernick suiting up for the team during the NFL's annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Our conversations have not progressed since the early connection that we made,” Carroll said. “I’ve watched a bunch of his workouts… to kind of keep me up with what’s going on. He’s really working hard. He’s all over the country, traveling around, getting his workouts in. So he’s still competing for it.”

Kaepernick, 34, has posted workout videos to generate interest in him returning to the NFL.

“He’s running around,” Carroll said. “He’s throwing the ball. You can tell the distance that he’s throwing the ball. You can get a sense of the velocity. There’s comments from the players that he works out with. He’s doing a nice job presenting himself.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Talks with Colin Kaepernick have not progressed