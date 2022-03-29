It's a Beautiful Day!

Aside from a slight dip in temperatures, Thursday looks beautiful. Our weather pattern will be fairly mild for the next several days, and by the weekend, we look will look for another shot at the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a weak system moving in Sunday night into Monday, bringing a round of mountain showers and the possibility for a few sprinkles at the valley floors Sunday afternoon into Monday.
Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
A new storm system bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region, and some snow to areas farthest north and inland, will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern for the second half of the weekend and start of the new workweek. "While this may not be the...
Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening.
Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Watch out for dense fog this morning, Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM CDT for our eastern Alabama counties. Beautiful day ahead with sunshine and mild temperatures, high pressure will briefly take control and this will keep us calm. Expect high temperatures to range from the low 70s to middle 70s for southern […]
Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
Today is National Smoke and Mirrors Day but there will be no smoke and mirrors in regards to the forecast!. Today will feature ample sunshine. It's just too bad the sun won't warm us up past normal, which is 60 degrees for this time of year. It will be breezy...
It will be a cloudy and breezy Wednesday with increasing chances for rain by the evening. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Wednesday's cloudy forecast is a prelude of more rainy weather to come for Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times for Thursday with scattered showers...
A break from the rain/snow is expected Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will impact the region tonight and Thursday. Occasional burst of rain and snow will be possible. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 35 mph. Daytime highs will be in the 40s.
THURSDAY: It will remain windy through the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph, said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Winds will relax into the night. Temperatures will drop through the 40s the rest of the day. A disturbance will move through this evening and tonight, which will trigger the return of showers — first as chilly rain, then some light snow showers or flurries through Friday morning.
Early morning commuters will have to deal with morning fog in the metro are Once the fog clears the weather will be nice until storms roll in on Wednesday.
“We start Monday with patchy fog, then it turns into a pleasant if slightly warm spring…
