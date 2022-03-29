ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Engineering for Centralia’s new water plant to move forward

By WJBD Staff
 2 days ago

The Centralia City Council has given Curry and Associates Engineers the green light to complete engineering services for a new $25-million water treatment plant and water main extensions to and from the plant. City...

Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council approves $1.8M contract for new water plant

Georgetown City Council approved several purchases and an expansion project for Georgetown Water Services at its March 22 meeting. Estimated to cost $1.87 million, the city will hire CDM Smith Inc. to construct the new South Lake Water Treatment Plant that will increase the city's water capacity from 39.6 million gallons per day to 83.6 million. The scope of work for the plant includes the preliminary and final design of wastewater improvements, special services, Texas Commission of Environmental Quality/regulatory coordination and permitting, surveying, a geotechnical investigation, a property and easement survey, bidding services and construction services.
GEORGETOWN, TX
TheRobesonian

Fairmont chooses engineer for water project

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here approved Tuesday an engineer to oversee a project that will study its water system. LKC Engineering was unanimously approved by commissioners on Tuesday. “The purpose of this project is to update the Town’s current Asset Management Plan for the drinking water system, conduct a water...
FAIRMONT, NC
WJTV 12

Deadline set for Jackson City Council’s meeting minutes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson set a deadline for the Jackson City Council to present meeting minutes to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. This is part of a lawsuit over the city’s garbage contract. Both parties went before the judge Thursday morning to resolve the lawsuit filed by the […]
JACKSON, MS
WNDU

Plan to build new public safety facilities in Elkhart moving forward

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A plan to build new public safety facilities in Elkhart is moving forward. On Monday, in a 6-2 vote, the Elkhart Common Council approved two pieces of legislation allowing his administration to move ahead with the new facilities. The money will fund the design work and other services, long with land acquisition for one of the sites.
ELKHART, IN

