San Angelo, TX

Angelo State University Eases Covid Restrictions

By Matt Trammell
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – The President of Angelo State University sent an email to students on Tuesday detailing the process of easing Covid restrictions.

The following is the full statement sent out by Angelo State's President Ronnie Hawkins:

Ram Fam,

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are in our second week after returning from spring break, and only six weeks remain until we prepare for May graduations here at Angelo State. The semester has gone by very quickly, and the remaining weeks will seem like a blur to many.

There are a few announcements everyone needs to be aware of as we head into the remainder of the semester:

The daily use of the ASU Wellness App is no longer required by our students, faculty, or staff.

However, if a student has a COVID-related isolation/quarantine situation, the student must use the Wellness App to report their condition.

We will not post daily COVID-related numbers; however, we are still monitoring any reported cases.
There are many activities and events scheduled throughout the remainder of the semester. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so. We have successfully arrived at this point because of the commitment and focus we placed on taking care of the ASU community - the Ram Fam.

My hope and expectation are we will never change course on that commitment and focus. Many thanks for helping to reach this milestone. Let’s continue to Go as a Ram.

I hope you have a great day on purpose! Please let me know if you have questions or concerns about our new direction regarding COVID-19.

