John Travolta and Son Ben Adopt Dog Mac & Cheese From the Oscars

By Elyse Dupre
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Travolta and his son Ben have a new family member -- and they go together like rama lama lama... you know the rest. The 68-year-old actor and his 11-year-old have taken in Mac & Cheese, the cute canine who made an appearance at the 2022 Oscars. "Ben adopted...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
