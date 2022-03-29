ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Sumitomo Metal Sees Global Nickel Demand for Battery Use at 410,000 in 2022

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Global demand for nickel used in batteries is expected to rise more than 20% this year on solid demand for electric vehicles (EVs), Japan's biggest smelter of the metal Sumitomo Metal Mining said on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal, which supplies cathode materials for the Panasonic lithium-ion batteries...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey

SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK On announced a partnership with U.S. automaker Ford Motor to build a battery factory for the European market in Turkey. The two corporations signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding, establishing a three-way joint venture. The battery plant, to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Inside China's electric drive for swappable car batteries

DETROIT/BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - A year ago Tesla dismissed the alternative path of electric car battery swapping as "riddled with problems and not suitable for widescale use". It seems Beijing disagrees. In fact, China is pushing hard for swappable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) as a supplement to regular...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rechargeable Batteries#Nickel#Lithium Ion Battery#Vehicles#Reuters#Sumitomo Metal Mining#Evs#Sumitomo Metal#Npi
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Most Important Supplier May Set Up Shop In The USA

While it may find itself in fairly controversial spots of bother, there's no denying that Tesla is a powerhouse when it comes to innovation and technology. Its lineup of battery-powered vehicles is not only efficient but, in the case of the Model S Plaid especially, very fast too. Just recently, an example broke the lap record for EVs at Virginia International Raceway.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Maersk to deploy 300 Einride electric trucks

Less than six months after opening a U.S. operation and launching initial pilots in North America, Swedish freight technology company Einride has inked a deal with global transportation provider A.P. Møller – Maersk. The five-year agreement calls for Maersk to deploy 300 Einride Class 8 electric trucks (E-trucks),...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
electrek.co

LG announces a $1.7B ramp-up, 1,200 new jobs, at its Michigan EV battery factory

LG Energy Solution is investing $1.7 billion and creating 1,200 jobs at its existing EV battery factory in Holland, Michigan. The expansion of the factory will quintuple its capacity to produce EV battery components. The company made its announcement yesterday alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tesla
electrek.co

Elon Musk announces Tesla is working on new manganese battery cell

Elon Musk announced that Tesla sees potential in battery chemistry with a manganese-based cathode. The CEO reiterated that the industry needs to focus more on the battery supply chain down to the minerals. During a speech to Tesla Gigafactory Berlin employees following the delivery of the first Model Y made...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Report: Stellantis And LGES's Battery Plant Might Be Built In Canada

In October 2021, Stellantis and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution announced a plan to build a new joint venture EV battery gigafactory in North America. According to Bloomberg News (via Automotive News Canada), the battery cell plant will be built in Windsor-Essex County, Ontario, Canada, but it's still unofficial info.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Panasonic Energy CEO Shares Info About Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells

Tesla has already made it clear that it's making its own 4680 battery cells, which it plans to use in Tesla Model Y crossovers coming out of its new factory in Texas. However, the US electric automaker will have to lean on other companies as it has in the past if it expects to have enough new cells to ramp up production. This is where Panasonic comes in.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

New Quantum Technology To Make Charging Electric Cars As Fast as Pumping Gas

Quantum charging will cut the charging time of electric vehicles from ten hours to three minutes. Whether it’s photovoltaics or fusion, sooner or later, human civilization must turn to renewable energies. This is deemed inevitable considering the ever-growing energy demands of humanity and the finite nature of fossil fuels. As such, much research has been pursued in order to develop alternative sources of energy, most of which utilize electricity as the main energy carrier. The extensive R&D in renewables has been accompanied by gradual societal changes as the world adopted new products and devices running on renewables. The most striking change as of recently is the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. While they were hardly seen on the roads even 10 years ago, now millions of electric cars are being sold annually. The electric car market is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, and it helped propel Elon Musk to become the wealthiest man in the world.
CARS
The Associated Press

London Metal Exchange to resume nickel trade

LONDON (AP) — The London Metal Exchange plans to resume trading in nickel, a week after it was suspended when the price of the metal surged to over $100,000 a ton. Trading will resume at 8 a.m. London time on Wednesday, the LME said in a statement, saying a major market client had confirmed it had gained support from banks that might forestall further “disorderly conditions.”
MARKETS
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Factbox: Swapping electric car batteries since the Gilded Age

March 25 (Reuters) - Battery swapping - replacing a depleted battery with a freshly charged one - is not new: The first experiments with exchanging batteries in electric cars date to America's Gilded Age in the late 1890s, according to industrial historian David A. Kirsch. Here is a timeline of...
CARS
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
US News and World Report

Britishvolt and Bakrie's VKTR Team up for Sustainable EV Battery Nickel

LONDON (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt and VKTR, part of Bakrie & Brothers' auto unit, said on Tuesday they would develop sustainable nickel refining capacity in Indonesia and look into building a battery plant there. The two companies will form a joint venture called Indovolt BV VKTR,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy